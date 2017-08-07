Soccer

Diego Simeone Hints Atletico Madrid’s Pursuit of Chelsea Exile Diego Costa May Be Over

90Min
an hour ago

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone looks to have dashed Diego Costa’s hopes of a return to the Spanish capital, after he hinted that the club’s pursuit of the striker may be over.

Costa was superb for Chelsea last season, bagging 20 goals and seven assists as the Blues ran out as title winners.

However, after reports of training ground bust-ups and public flirtations with lucrative moves to China throughout the campaign, Antonio Conte’s patience appeared to run out and the striker was told he could leave this summer.

An Atletico return for the Spain international looked to be all but sown up last month, after the combustive striker posted an Instagram video of himself on holiday in Brazil in an Atletico Madrid shirt.

However, the 28-year-old looks likely to remain in limbo as Atletico are reportedly reluctant to meet Chelsea £50m valuation of the Spain international, as reported by the Evening Standard.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The Spanish giants are also unable to make any signings until January, due to a transfer ban. Costa wasn't named in the squad for Chelsea's 4-1 penalty shoot-out defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield yesterday, and the Brazil-born forward may be languishing in the Chelsea reserves for the next five months, should he fail to secure a move.

Talking to the press after Atleti’s 3-2 win over Premier League new-boys Brighton, Diego Simeone appeared reticent about the chances of signing Costa this summer.

He said: “I don’t want to comment too much. The fact is he is still with Chelsea.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

“The most important thing to me is the work of my club in general, not only in training. I have to work with what I have. When I found there was no other possibility to get new players at the club I accepted it.

“Maybe I could improve the quality, but for the moment with this team I can work very well and I’m satisfied with that.”

Both AC Milan and Internazionale have also reportedly voiced interest in a summer swoop for former Valladolid man. Diego Costa’s current contract with the Premier League champions runs until June 2019.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters