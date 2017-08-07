Former Arsenal Striker 'Lord' Nicklas Bendtner Complains to Teammates After Scoring for Rosenborg

Nicklas Bendtner has been an enigmatic character in the world of football ever since his days at Arsenal, dubbing himself a 'Lord' and, more recently, 'The Emperor'.

It is, therefore, hardly surprising that the 29-year-old striker has recently made headlines as the result of an unorthodox celebration, as reported by the Mirror.

Currently playing in the Norwegian Eliteserien for title holders Rosenborg, Bendtner notched a brace on Saturday August 5 in a 4-1 win over Kristiansund.

The former Arsenal and Juventus forward put Rosenborg ahead by two goals after converting a first half penalty, giving the reigning champions a promising lead to work with going into the second half.

Kristiansund managed to pull a goal back just before the hour mark through Daouda Bamba, putting Troillongan under some pressure going into the latter third of the match as their lead was reduced to just one goal.

Fortunately for RBK, Bendtner was on hand to restore their two-goal advantage as a shot from Milan Jevtović was deflected into his path, prompting a clinical finish.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

However, instead of celebrating the goal with his team-mates, Bendtner instead turned to Jevtović, berating him for opting to take a shot instead of passing.

Jevtović went on to atone for his error by scoring almost immediately after play resumed, helping to seal a 4-1 victory and keeping Rosenborg at the top of Eliteserien, five points clear of Sarpsborg.