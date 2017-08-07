Former Liverpool Left Back Tips Reds Outcast Mamadou Sakho for a Return to First Team Action

Former Fulham and Roma left-back and Liverpool legend John Arne Riise has backed Mamadou Sakho to turn his Liverpool career around and return to playing for the Reds once again.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

Sakho was dropped from the Liverpool first team at the start of the 2016/17 campaign by manager Jurgen Klopp who had allegedly grown tired of the Frenchman's lack of discipline on the Reds pre-season tour of America in the summer of 2016.

However, after spending the latter half of last season on loan with Crystal Palace and proving to be a valuable asset to the Eagles, Riise has suggested Sakho could once again play for Liverpool.

The former Norway international took to Twitter saying: "My guess is that Sakho will, through hard work and commitment, turn it all around and play for LFC this season..."

My guess is that Sakho will through hard work and commitment turn it all around and play for @LFC this season... — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 7, 2017

Mamadou Sakho's career was left in ruin late into the 2015/16 season when he was banned from playing by UEFA as a result of doping charges being pressed against the defender, seeing him miss the Europa League final with Liverpool and the 2016 European Championships, played in his home country of France.





After being cleared of the charges alleged against him and being frozen out of the Liverpool squad for the entirety of last season it may well be time for the 27-year-old to earn redemption and work his way back into Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield.

Liverpool face their first fixture of the new season on Saturday 12th August as they visit Watford, a team they picked up maximum points against last campaign.

Many will be hoping to see Sakho make a return to a notoriously shaky Liverpool defence in order to add some much needed stability to the Merseysiders' back line.