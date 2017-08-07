Soccer

Newcastle Targeting West Ham Goalkeeper Adrian Ahead of New Premier League Season

90Min
2 hours ago

Newcastle have identified West Ham goalkeeper Adrian as a target ahead of the new Premier League season, Sky Sports have reported.

The Magpies are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper and could be set to make an approach for the Spaniard.

Adrian is likely to be available after the Hammers signed Joe Hart on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old signed a new contract with West Ham earlier this summer, extending his deal at the club by two years, but could now be set for an exit.

Manager Slaven Bilic, however, has insisted that he wants to keep Adrian, particularly after the sale of Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough for £5m.

"Now that Randy went to Middlesbrough, it's Joe and Adrian and the situation with Adrian is that we would love to keep him," Bilic told Football.London last month. "We rate him, we like him, we would like to offer him a new contract and hopefully he is going to accept it and stay."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Adrian joined West Ham from Real Betis in 2013 and has gone on to make 123 appearances for the club.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has already missed out on goalkeeper Willy Caballero after he was released by Manchester City, and is reportedly keen to secure a deal for Adrian before the end of the transfer window.

If Adrian does make the switch to St James' Park, he will become the club's sixth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters