Newcastle Targeting West Ham Goalkeeper Adrian Ahead of New Premier League Season

Newcastle have identified West Ham goalkeeper Adrian as a target ahead of the new Premier League season, Sky Sports have reported.

The Magpies are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper and could be set to make an approach for the Spaniard.

Adrian is likely to be available after the Hammers signed Joe Hart on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old signed a new contract with West Ham earlier this summer, extending his deal at the club by two years, but could now be set for an exit.

Manager Slaven Bilic, however, has insisted that he wants to keep Adrian, particularly after the sale of Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough for £5m.

"Now that Randy went to Middlesbrough, it's Joe and Adrian and the situation with Adrian is that we would love to keep him," Bilic told Football.London last month. "We rate him, we like him, we would like to offer him a new contract and hopefully he is going to accept it and stay."

Adrian joined West Ham from Real Betis in 2013 and has gone on to make 123 appearances for the club.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has already missed out on goalkeeper Willy Caballero after he was released by Manchester City, and is reportedly keen to secure a deal for Adrian before the end of the transfer window.

If Adrian does make the switch to St James' Park, he will become the club's sixth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino.