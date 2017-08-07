OGC Nice Agree Personal Terms With Sneijder After Player Buys Out His Own Galatasaray Contract

After Wesley Sneijder spent €4.5m to buy himself out his contract with Galatasaray, his new club has now been confirmed as OGC Nice.

The forward had plenty of interest from around the world, including a big money move to MLS franchise Los Angeles FC as well as a potential return to Serie A with Sampdoria and his hometown club of Utrecht - but the Ligue 1 side have now nabbed the Dutch legend.

Nice had been the favourite to sign Sneijder with the offer of Champions League football and a title push next season after they finished third, with the French side taking to social media to announce their new addition which will be completed pending a medical.

Sneijder scored five goals with 17 assists last season rounding off a five-year stint with the Turkish giants in which he won eight major titles.

Having already won league titles in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Turkey, he has set his sights on conquering another league and, linking back up with his former Inter Milan teammate Mario Balotelli, they will have the capability to challenge at the top.

The midfielder is expected to sign a year contract with the club who will be desperate to get him in the side after they lost their opening game of the season 1-0 to Saint-Etienne over the weekend.

They will also need a strong performance against Napoli who they will face in a two-legged play-off clash later this month to qualify for the Champions League group stages.