Soccer

Sergio Ramos Takes Pop at Former Boss Jose Mourinho After Branding Him 'Just Another Coach'

90Min
23 minutes ago

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has taken aim at his former manager José Mourinho, claiming that the Portuguese coach is no better than any of the others he has worked with. The 'Special One' managed the La Liga giants for three seasons, winning the league title with Los Blancos in the 2011/12 season.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's Super Cup encounter with Manchester United on Tuesday evening, via the Daily Mail, the Spaniard was grilled on his opinion regarding the differences between current boss Zinedine Zidane and former manager Mourinho. Ramos claimed:

"My view is that when a team has a new coach it changes a great deal. How to manage the dressing room... Zidane is good at understanding our dressing room. Mourinho had a lot of experience.

"They are both great coaches and we're grateful to live this historical moment with Zidane".

Ramos' claims hint at a slight unease among his fellow teammates during Mourinho's time at the club, suggesting that his dressing room approach was inferior to that of current boss Zidane. Further addressing his time playing under Mourinho, specifically whether his choice to develop Ramos as a centre-back changed his career, the player claimed:

"No, he's just another coach I worked with".

Evidently, there is a little love lost between the powerful defender and Mourinho, with the player unwilling to give his former coach any credit for his transition into one of the finest centre-backs in world football. 

Real Madrid have enjoyed a great deal of success under current boss Zidane, who has won two Champions League trophies and a league title in two seasons as a manager.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters