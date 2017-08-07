West Ham on the Verge of Snapping-Up Halmstads BK's 18-Year-Old Starlet Sead Haksabanovic

West Ham United are on the verge of completing a deal worth £2.7m to snap-up Hamlstads BK's Sead Haksabanovic.

Various sources close to the East Londoners have told ESPN that the highly regarded 18-year-old attacking midfielder has been given permission to travel to the capital by his current club to undergo a series of talks and potentially a medical.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rated as one of the most promising starlets in the European game, Haksabanovic has seriously impressed for Halmstads in the Allsvenskan, warranting a hefty amount of interest from around the continent, the Hammers being just one of many suitors.

Netting five goals in 22 appearances so far this season in Sweden for HBK is a true measure of his presence in-front of the target, despite being tender in years.

The fledgling playmaker formally represented Sweden's youth sides, although he has since switched his allegiance to Montenegro and made his full senior debut for them against Armenia in a World Cup qualifying tie in June 2016.

Haksabanovic is no stranger to English soil, as he has previously had trials at fellow Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, meaning that it's certainly not the first time he's been on the radar.





Slaven Bilic is looking to build for the future at the London Stadium, as well as for the imminent 2017-18 campaign.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The allure of the English top-flight will be more than difficult to turn down, especially as West Ham are prepared to battle for European football next term, ambition which will mirror Haksabanovic's own aspirations.





Haksabanovic - being blooded on a full international stage - is a player who can both chip-in for the coming season and develop his game for the years to come in an Irons' shirt; swooping his services in the summer could prove to be a very shrewd piece of business indeed.