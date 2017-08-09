Soccer

Highly Experienced Midfielder Faces Criminal Action After Reportedly Slapping Referee

90Min
an hour ago

Ex-Portsmouth and Sunderland midfielder Sulley Muntari has landed himself in hot water after reportedly slapping an official during a friendly game in Ghana.

Muntari, who spent seven years on the books in Milan, captained his side for the friendly game. Most recently playing in Italy with Pescara, the Ghanaian midfielder is currently a free agent and could now face criminal proceedings after hitting referee John Terry, according to the Sun.

"I have not dropped the case. I will pursue the matter to its logical conclusion with the authorities," explained the referee. "There was a small infringement which I didn’t see earlier, so I stopped the game.


"Unfortunately Sulley grabbed the ball with both hands, and I gave him a yellow card. He was not pleased and came straight to slap my face.

GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/GettyImages

"I showed him a red card, and he took the ball and kicked it out of the field of play," Terry claimed. "I was surprised, and the players around me couldn't do anything since we were all similarly surprised too."

Muntari has made an impressive 270 appearances in the Serie A throughout his career. 

Having spent five years with the Udinese first team prior to his transfer to Portsmouth in 2007, Muntari returned to Italy just one year later with Inter Milan. The midfielder also spent time on loan with city rivals AC Milan throughout his seven-year spell at the San Siro.

