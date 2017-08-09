Highly-Rated Aston Villa Left-Back on the Verge of Sealing Move to Ligue 1 Giants Marseille

Aston Villa left-back Jordan Amavi is set to join French side Olympique de Marseille on a four-year deal, per RMC Sport journo Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Bouhafsi reports that the two clubs have agreed over a €2m loan fee with a further €8m to make the deal a permanent one.

Accord #Amavi #OM sur un contrat de 4 ans ! 2eme offre de l'OM de prêt (2M€) avec OA quasi auto (8M€). L'OM espère finaliser dans les 48h ! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 8, 2017

The French full-back was poised to join Sevilla earlier this summer, but the move fell through and Marseille later swooped in to negotiate. They are now on the verge of signing him on a season-long loan before signing him permanently for the above-mentioned sums.





There were fears of AS Monaco or Fiorentina muscling in, but Marseille are now confident that they can get the transfer past the line and are hoping to have everything wrapped up in the next two days.





The 23-year-old reportedly spoke over the phone with the club's sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta, who convinced him that a switch to Marseille would be best for his career.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Amavi made 34 appearances for Villa in Championship competition last season, having joined in 2015 following two impressive campaigns with OGC Nice.

His first season with the Villans, though, was cut short by a horrific knee injury nearing the end of the year. He was sidelined for the remainder of the 2015/16 season, but upon return, form seemed to elude him.

That hasn't stopped teams from making advances, however, and the player is now on the brink of a new adventure in his homeland.

Marseille do have Patrice Evra in their ranks, but the former Manchester United and Juventus man is now 36. Amavi is seen as his successor, and could go on to have a brilliant career with the side if all goes according to plan.