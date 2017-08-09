Soccer

Hull Complete Free Agent Signing of Former Sunderland Midfielder Sebastian Larsson

90Min
43 minutes ago

Hull City have officially completed the signing of former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson on a free transfer following his release by the Black Cats at the end of last season.


Once of Arsenal's academy, 32-year-old Larsson has agreed a 12-month contract with the Tigers and will wear the club's number 16 shirt for the duration of the 2017/18 campaign.

"I'm delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge," he told Tigers TV.

"I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I can't wait to get started now."

Larsson has played unbroken Premier League football consistently for the last eight years, but crucially also has Championship experience after helping Birmingham City twice earn promotion to the top flight in 2007 and 2009.

He was a part of the Birmingham side that won the League Cup against Arsenal in 2011 and later played in another Wembley final for Sunderland against Manchester City in 2014.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Larsson will train with his new Hull team-mates for the first time on Wednesday.

Looking for a quick return to the Premier League, the Tigers kicked off their Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Larsson could be involved in the first home game of the season when Burton visit the KCOM Stadium this weekend.

