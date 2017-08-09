Soccer

Man Utd Fans Slay Lukaku on Twitter Following His Performance in the Super Cup

90Min
12 minutes ago

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scored the Reds only goal as Real Madrid claimed Super Cup victory in Macedonia. Goals from Casemiro and Isco were enough to guide Los Blancos to a 2-1 victory, however, a moment of madness from Lukaku was the main talking point for fans on social media.


Along with missing a golden opportunity to score, after the ball rebounded off Keylor Navas following a Paul Pogba header, the £75m striker appeared to forget the offside rule just 10 minutes before half time.


With the ball ricocheting off Ander Herrera, Lukaku burst towards the ball despite the fact the Belgian international was clearly offside. What would have been a fantastic goalscoring opportunity for Manchester United ended up being a topic of discussion on social media, with fans laughing at the 24-year-old's expense. 

The big money striker did come under fire from a host of football fans for his questionable decision making, with some people also pointing out Lukaku's other 'highlights' in the game. 

One former Premier League striker was quick to get behind the United striker after his disappointing miss, confident that the Belgian will score plenty of goals in Manchester this season.

Lukaku will likely make his Premier League debut as a Manchester United player this Sunday, when West Ham visit Old Trafford. The game will also see the return of former United star Javier Hernández to Old Trafford after the Mexican striker completed a move to the Hammers earlier this summer.

