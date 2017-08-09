Man Utd Fans Slay Lukaku on Twitter Following His Performance in the Super Cup

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scored the Reds only goal as Real Madrid claimed Super Cup victory in Macedonia. Goals from Casemiro and Isco were enough to guide Los Blancos to a 2-1 victory, however, a moment of madness from Lukaku was the main talking point for fans on social media.





Along with missing a golden opportunity to score, after the ball rebounded off Keylor Navas following a Paul Pogba header, the £75m striker appeared to forget the offside rule just 10 minutes before half time.





With the ball ricocheting off Ander Herrera, Lukaku burst towards the ball despite the fact the Belgian international was clearly offside. What would have been a fantastic goalscoring opportunity for Manchester United ended up being a topic of discussion on social media, with fans laughing at the 24-year-old's expense.

Lukaku with that infamous intelligence. pic.twitter.com/1H1pQLlKeg — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) August 8, 2017

Lukaku what an idiot, even Kross smile on it — Salman Culé (@michael4ever_) August 8, 2017

HAHAHAHA Lukaku is so so braindead. His football IQ is as bad as his first touch — ~ (@VintageCoutinho) August 8, 2017

Braindead from Lukaku lmfao — JG (@HighburyJoe) August 8, 2017

The big money striker did come under fire from a host of football fans for his questionable decision making, with some people also pointing out Lukaku's other 'highlights' in the game.

So, what have we learnt about Romelu Lukaku?



1) He doesn't understand the offside rule

2) He doesn't know how to take a throw in



75 mil. — Guy (@GuyRoutledge1) August 8, 2017

Wow. Open goal for both Pogba & Lukaku. Both miss. For a combined £170m you'd expect better... — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) August 8, 2017

One former Premier League striker was quick to get behind the United striker after his disappointing miss, confident that the Belgian will score plenty of goals in Manchester this season.

He might miss a few, but Lukaku will score a lot for @ManUtd — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2017

Lukaku will likely make his Premier League debut as a Manchester United player this Sunday, when West Ham visit Old Trafford. The game will also see the return of former United star Javier Hernández to Old Trafford after the Mexican striker completed a move to the Hammers earlier this summer.