Spurs Scouts Run Rule Over Olympiakos Wonderkid as Pochettino Weighs Up Late Squad Additions

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly targeting Olympiakos starlet Panagiotis Retsos as they continue to run the rule over defensive reinforcements.

Greek news outlet SDNA has claimed that Spurs recently sent a scouting team to watch the 19-year-old in action for his current club as manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to make late waves in the transfer market.

Tottenham are the only Premier League club who are yet to add to their first-team squad this summer, and have £50m burning a hole in their pocket following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Retsos was in action for Olympiakos in their Champions League third round qualifying match against Partizan Belgrade on July 25 and August 2, and it is at that latter game that Spurs' scouts checked to see whether the centre-back would be a worthwhile addition to the north London side.

Spurs' fanbase has grown increasingly annoyed at a lack of new arrivals through the door at their club, despite plenty of speculation hinting at possible targets.

Ross Barkley, Adrien Silva, Ricardo Pereira, Max Meyer and Paulo Gazzaniga have all been linked with moves to White Hart Lane in the close season, but Pochettino is yet to instruct Daniel Levy to get the cheque book out to land players to bolster his senior squad.

The Argentine has stated that he will continue to utilise the club's youth stars as back up for his talented first teamers, and that emphasis on youth could lead Retsos to join Spurs' cause if he impresses.

The Greece Under-19 international has turned out 36 times for Olympiakos' first-team since he made his senior bow last August, and has attracted plenty of interest from other top European outfits.

Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal, Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund and Italian champions Juventus have all eyed Retsos at varying points over the past 12 months but, Leverkusen aside, none have made their interest official.

A natural centre-half by trade, Retsos is apparently also capable of playing anywhere across the defensive line.

