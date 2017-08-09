Soccer

Stoke Set to Secure Netherlands International Bruno Martins Indi After Summer Long Pursuit

90Min
an hour ago

Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Porto FC defender Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal within the next 24 hours.

Martins Indi is no stranger to the Premier League or the Bet365 Stadium after featuring 37 times for the Potters last season, scoring one goal. 

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has tweeted, that the Dutch international is due to fly into England on Wednesday to complete his medical and all formalities to become a Stoke player for this season.

Crystal Palace were also interested in the Porto defender, but Mark Hughes' side have beaten their Premier League rivals to the defender's signature in a deal thought to be worth around £7m after the Portuguese club lowered their valuation from £10m.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Martins Indi joined Porto for €7.7m in 2014 after an impressive World Cup under Louis van Gaal in Brazil, after making 70 appearances for the Blue and Whites he was told by new manager Nuno Espirito Santo that he was no longer needed at the Estadio do Dragao.

A deal struggled to be finalised earlier on in the summer, but Hughes seems to of finally got his man to add to the signings of Tre Pemberton, Kurt Zouma, Darren Fletcher who have all joined the Midlands based club this summer.

Stoke travel to big-spending Everton this Saturday as they look to kick start a new campaign with a win, with Mark Hughes eyeing a top-half finish.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters