Stoke Set to Secure Netherlands International Bruno Martins Indi After Summer Long Pursuit

Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Porto FC defender Bruno Martins Indi on a permanent deal within the next 24 hours.

Martins Indi is no stranger to the Premier League or the Bet365 Stadium after featuring 37 times for the Potters last season, scoring one goal.

#scfc Bruno Martins Indi fee is £7m. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 8, 2017

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has tweeted, that the Dutch international is due to fly into England on Wednesday to complete his medical and all formalities to become a Stoke player for this season.

Crystal Palace were also interested in the Porto defender, but Mark Hughes' side have beaten their Premier League rivals to the defender's signature in a deal thought to be worth around £7m after the Portuguese club lowered their valuation from £10m.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Martins Indi joined Porto for €7.7m in 2014 after an impressive World Cup under Louis van Gaal in Brazil, after making 70 appearances for the Blue and Whites he was told by new manager Nuno Espirito Santo that he was no longer needed at the Estadio do Dragao.

A deal struggled to be finalised earlier on in the summer, but Hughes seems to of finally got his man to add to the signings of Tre Pemberton, Kurt Zouma, Darren Fletcher who have all joined the Midlands based club this summer.

Stoke travel to big-spending Everton this Saturday as they look to kick start a new campaign with a win, with Mark Hughes eyeing a top-half finish.