VIDEO: Liverpool Unveil US Finance Company as Club's First Ever Shirt Sleeve Sponsor

Liverpool have announced a new club partnership that will see Western Union become the club's inaugural shirt sleeve sponsor.

The Reds' official site revealed that a multi-year deal had been struck with the American finance company to become the club's official money transfer partner and first-ever sponsor to be located on the Anfield-based side's sleeves.

Western Union - a corporation whose global reach will allow Liverpool fans to quickly transfer cash - will offer "fast and easy digital payments" to supporters of Jurgen Klopp's team, and will aid Liverpool in providing "transfer capabilities" across the world.

Liverpool's chief commercial officer and managing director Billy Hoan spoke glowingly about the newly announced partnership and suggested that everyone connected with the club will benefit from Western Union's contacts and expertise.

He said: “Western Union is an instantly recognisable brand with a truly global footprint and we are absolutely delighted to welcome them as our first ever shirt-sleeve Sponsor and official principal partner.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Western Union through this partnership to create new experiences and opportunities for our fans both in the UK and abroad.”

Jean-Claude Farah, President of Western Union's Global Payments, added to Hogan's comments by stating his delight at partnering with one of football's most globally recognised clubs.

He said: “The businesses of Western Union and Liverpool FC are both driven by our passion for bringing communities together, whether that be through moving money or delivering the excitement of football experiences.

“This partnership goes far beyond a badge on a shirt, as we will be bringing our digital money transfer expertise to better connect Liverpool FC and fans around the world.”

Western Union become the sixth sponsor to adorn Liverpool's jerseys since their inception in 1892.

All Liverpool fans who have purchased a 2017/18 Liverpool shirt thus far will be eligible to receive the shirt-sleeve patch free of charge at any official Liverpool store outlet or via the club's online store from 27th August.

