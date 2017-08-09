Zidane Hails Madrid's 'Near Perfect Performance' After 2-1 Win Against Man Utd in Super Cup

The Real Madrid squad continue a period of sustained success as Los Blancos lifted another European trophy after successfully fighting off a late test from Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje.

Speaking to the club's official website, French boss Zinedine Zidane was pleased with the dominating display of his side in a tightly-contested battle.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“It was a near perfect performance,” said the Real Madrid manager. “The first half was fantastic and then we struggled a bit at the end of the second. If we'd have got the third goal, that would have been it. We showed great character and hunger.

“There were great celebrations in the dressing room, that's normal, we never get tired of winning. We controlled things where they are very strong, such as second balls, the high balls. We pressed high and didn't allow them to play. We made it count with the ball and stayed calm. ”

Zidane knows this is just the start and there will many greater tests ahead in a challenging season where he will have to fight off rivals Barcelona in La Liga.

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/GettyImages

"We know that every game will be more difficult and we’ll come up against very good opposition throughout the season. The first comes on Sunday. We want to give it our all and we’ve got the ambition to do better and better. Today was no comparison with the pre-season games. We were on it from the first minute to the last."

The former Los Merengues star was wary of a late threat from the Red Devils, but was keen to ensure they start the season on the front foot.

⚽🏆🇫🇷 #CH4MPIONS#Zidane, 19 mois à la tête du #RealMadrid:

UEFA Champions League 🏆🏆

LaLiga 🏆

UEFA Super Cup 🏆🏆

FIFA Club World Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/s2w8zuDypR — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfra) August 8, 2017

