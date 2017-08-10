Soccer

Ex-Newcastle Boss John Carver Speaks Out About Failed Tammy Abraham Transfer

90Min
an hour ago

John Carver believes that Rafa Benitez is still frustrated over the failure to bring highly-rated England youngster Tammy Abraham to St James Park this summer, after the player chose to join Swansea on loan instead. 

With the deal for Abraham to Swansea being completed over a month ago, apparently, this still haunts Benitez, along with the fans, the manager remains agitated by the lack of business completed at Newcastle this window. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As reported by the Express, Carver discussed Newcastle's activity this window and in particular the Chelsea loanee, saying: 


"With Tammy Abraham, I thought he'd come and I think Rafa is frustrated with that but there's still plenty of time left in the window. He's tried to get players over the line and it hasn't happened."


Tammy Abraham was the breakout star of the Championship last season, scoring 23 goals for relegation fodder Bristol City, with the youngster earning a reputation as both a target man and a poacher. 


Followed by an impressive U21 European Championships, Abraham was on the radar of many Premier League clubs. 

PIOTR NOWAK/GettyImages

Newcastle included, who are still hunting for another striker, Carver commented: "The next deal is a big one and that has to be a goalscorer. Goalscorers keep you in the Premier League", as shown by Abraham last season, whose goals were pivotal to Bristol City maintaining Championship status. 


With three weeks left of the window, Newcastle will continue to try to add to the squad, but Carver believes they already ahead of their fellow promoted teams, which may give them the edge to stay up: 


"I think we are ahead of Huddersfield and Brighton, who have come up. We had a stronger squad last season with 13 or 14 players with Premier League experience, so I think we have a headstart on these teams."

Abraham has already found the net for the Swans on three occasions in pre-season, and Newcastle have definitely missed out by not securing his services. 

With Newcastle hosting Spurs this Sunday, they will at least in the short term have to work with the current roster of players despite Benitez's unrest. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters