Ex-Newcastle Boss John Carver Speaks Out About Failed Tammy Abraham Transfer

John Carver believes that Rafa Benitez is still frustrated over the failure to bring highly-rated England youngster Tammy Abraham to St James Park this summer, after the player chose to join Swansea on loan instead.

With the deal for Abraham to Swansea being completed over a month ago, apparently, this still haunts Benitez, along with the fans, the manager remains agitated by the lack of business completed at Newcastle this window.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As reported by the Express, Carver discussed Newcastle's activity this window and in particular the Chelsea loanee, saying:





"With Tammy Abraham, I thought he'd come and I think Rafa is frustrated with that but there's still plenty of time left in the window. He's tried to get players over the line and it hasn't happened."





Tammy Abraham was the breakout star of the Championship last season, scoring 23 goals for relegation fodder Bristol City, with the youngster earning a reputation as both a target man and a poacher.





Followed by an impressive U21 European Championships, Abraham was on the radar of many Premier League clubs.

PIOTR NOWAK/GettyImages

Newcastle included, who are still hunting for another striker, Carver commented: "The next deal is a big one and that has to be a goalscorer. Goalscorers keep you in the Premier League", as shown by Abraham last season, whose goals were pivotal to Bristol City maintaining Championship status.





With three weeks left of the window, Newcastle will continue to try to add to the squad, but Carver believes they already ahead of their fellow promoted teams, which may give them the edge to stay up:





"I think we are ahead of Huddersfield and Brighton, who have come up. We had a stronger squad last season with 13 or 14 players with Premier League experience, so I think we have a headstart on these teams."

Abraham has already found the net for the Swans on three occasions in pre-season, and Newcastle have definitely missed out by not securing his services.

With Newcastle hosting Spurs this Sunday, they will at least in the short term have to work with the current roster of players despite Benitez's unrest.