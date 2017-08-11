Arsene Wenger Challenges Lacazette to Replicate Lyon Scoring Form for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has challenged new recruit Alexandre Lacazette to take his goalscoring form for Lyon into the Premier League - starting with Friday's clash against Leicester.

Arsenal officially kick off the 2017/18 English top flight season as they take on the Foxes at the Emirates, and all eyes will be firmly focussed on the Gunners' new £52m striker.

Lacazette's frighteningly good scoring record at Lyon was one of the major reasons why Wenger opted to bring his compatriot to north London and, in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, he laid down the gauntlet to the 26-year-old to find the net on a regular basis.

Wenger said: "Lacazette can integrate well into the game we want to play with his movement, combination, technical quality and efficiency.

"In France he scored a goal every 80 minutes. Will he transfer that into the Premier League? That's the target. He has to show he can do that."

Arsenal's only other summer acquisition has been the free transfer signing of Schalke full-back Sead Kolasinac.

The 24-year-old has already starred for his new club after he bagged a goal on his debut in Arsenal's Community Shield victory over Chelsea last Sunday, and Wenger backed the left-back to take the Premier League by storm in his maiden campaign in England.

He said: "Kolasinac is a versatile player. He can play on the left side but also in central defence.

"I believe he has the power, the attitude and the desire to integrate very quickly into the Premier League."

The 68-year-old also went on to try and play down suggestions that the Gunners were title contenders from the off this term, and explained why his side needed to get a good start to the new season before anyone could begin to dream of a possible title triumph 10 months down the line.

He added: "It will increase the belief but then you face a shock when the league starts.

"Let's focus on Leicester on Friday but let's not forget we've had difficult starts at home in recent seasons. We have been shocked a few times but the target this time is to start in a strong way against a very difficult team in Leicester.

"It's an opportunity but it's also tricky because if you don't win it's a bad start. The best therapy is to win and it would be fantastic.

"It's an important game for us because afterwards we go away to Stoke and to Liverpool. The fixtures are difficult at the start so it's important."