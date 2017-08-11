Brighton vs Manchester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction and More

The first Saturday teatime kick off of the season in the Premier League sees new boys Brighton host Manchester City in what promises to be a fantastic game.

The Seagulls have never been in the Premier League before but will surely be relishing welcoming some of the biggest teams in the world to the Amex Stadium this season - starting with Guardiola's City, whom much is expected of in 2017/18.

The Citizens have spent big this summer just as everyone expected them to, and their defence in particular has been strengthened. Guardiola will want to get off to the perfect start and will be eyeing Brighton as potential to do just that.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Chris Hughton's side have already been tipped by many to go straight back down to the Championship at the end of the season, but will surely be spurred on by their status as underdogs.

City are overwhelming favourites to win the match and it will be important for them to respect Brighton as they try to take three points.



Classic Encounter

Brighton 2-2 Manchester City (2008, League Cup)



Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

You have to go back almost 10 years for the last meeting between these two sides. Brighton provided a shock by dumping Mark Hughes' City out of that year's League Cup competition on penalties after the game finished 2-2 after extra time.

Gelson Fernandes put the visitors 1-0 up before Glenn Murray fired home to force extra time. The Seagulls almost won in it without the need for spot kicks after going ahead through Joe Anyinsah, but Stephen Ireland equalised.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The first seven penalty-takers in the resultant shootout held their nerve, before Michael Kuipers saved Michael Ball's effort. Matthew Richards then converted to send Brighton through to the next round.

It was a result that sent a newly taken over City crashing back down to earth after they thumped Portsmouth 6-0 in the Premier League the weekend before.

Team News

Brighton

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Davy Propper could be in line for his debut for the Seagulls and fellow new signings Izzy Brown, Mathew Ryan, Pascal Gross and Markus Suttner are all likely to feature.

Glenn Murray and Anthony Knockaert both got minutes for the U23s and could come into the starting XI after their respective injuries. Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal are both sidelined.

Impending club record signing Jose Izquierdo is to undergo a medical and will hope to obtain international clearance in time to join up with his new teammates for the game.



Manchester City

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola will be without new signing Benjamin Mendy as the Frenchman continues his recovery from a thigh injury. Ilkay Gundogan will also be unavailable as he continues to step up his return to full fitness.



Predicted Line Ups

Brighton (4-4-1-1): Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner; Brown, Stephens, Propper, Knockaert; Gross; Hemed.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Kompany, Danilo; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, D. Silva; Jesus, Aguero, Sane.

Prediction

The visitors have so much to prove this season and they could fly out the blocks and take out their frustrations of last seasons on the Premier League new boys. Brighton will need to try and stop City's possession game which is far easier said than done with players such as David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings.

Brighton 1-3 Manchester City