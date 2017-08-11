Soccer

Chelsea's Kenedy to Be Allowed to Choose Loan Move Between Newcastle and Fenerbahce

an hour ago

Chelsea winger Kenedy will be allowed to choose the team he joins on loan.

Turkish side Fenerbahce and Premier League newcomers Newcastle United are both said to be interested in the Brazilian, who has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Antonio Conte's side, scoring twice.

GREG BAKER/GettyImages

Fanatik believe the 21-year-old is not an immediate part of the club's plans for their Premier League title defence and will spend the season away on loan, with the publication believing it will be a straight shootout between Fenerbahce and Newcastle for the former Fluminense man.


Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman is eager to sign a left-back this summer and sees Kenedy as a potential solution to his defensive problems, with the forward also capable of playing at the back.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Newcastle are also looking to improve their squad as they prepare for their first season in the Premier League since relegation from the top flight in 2016, and could bring in Kenedy in order to boost their squad depth.

However, the English side will have to act quickly if they are to beat their Turkish counterparts to Kenedy, with Fenerbahce reportedly sending an official to London in order to hold transfer talks with the former Watford loanee.

Benitez is reportedly keen on a deal after meeting Kenedy in person, with the Brazil Under-20 international unlikely to have a future at Chelsea after upsetting fans in China with social media posts.


Kenedy's loan spell at Watford was disappointing, making just one Premier League appearance for the Hertfordshire club as they finished 17th.

