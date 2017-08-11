Jurgen Klopp Says €300m Lionel Messi Move Is 'Possible' After Seismic Transfer Window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed his feelings regarding Neymar's recent transfer to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain - and has claimed that anything is possible in the transfer market now.

Neymar left Barcelona for a world record €222m in favour of PSG, and the Reds boss has stated that it makes even the likes of Lionel Messi available to clubs.

"It’s pretty simple. Until now it was simply seen as impossible," Klopp told DAZN (via Goal). "Then there is the list, with the release-clauses for Barcelona. Leo Messi, €300m.

"In a period of just a month that suddenly sounds possible too. That used to be an outrageous amount. They just set that amount randomly. I mean who would pay €300m? And now it simply happened."

In the aftermath of Neymar's switch to PSG, new controls over the transfer market have been called for - with Barcelona and La Liga threatening to report the Parisians for breaking Financial Fair Play rules; but the Liverpool boss disagreed - saying: "I don't even know if this is right,"

"No coach would demand such a thing. That's been decided on other levels and now he is a PSG player, obviously. A simple solution would be a rule. Where we want to go and where this should stop.

"The biggest clubs can decide on that, where they would want to set a limit. €150m or €550m or whatever, and then no one would complain anymore. This is a topic now since it happened for the first time."

After reports of a potential bid for Kylian Mbappe emerged earlier in the summer, perhaps Liverpool are ready to break the bank to secure the best players - €300m for Messi might be a bit of a stretch, though.