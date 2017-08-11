Liverpool Owners Release Strong Statement Regarding the Future of Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have released a statement regarding the ongoing speculation that currently surrounds their star player Philippe Coutinho - claiming that he is not for sale under any circumstances

The Brazilian has been a long term target of Spanish heavyweights Barcelona, and their interest in the playmaker has heavily stepped up since Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint Germain. However, the Reds owners have decided to shed some light on the situation.

Fenway Sports Group statement on Philippe Coutinho: https://t.co/xf7GaeskPL pic.twitter.com/FANC2BIqWo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2017

"We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho," reads a statement on the club's official website.

"The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

So there you have it. Coutinho will seemingly stay at Anfield.

With no release clause in his contract and a deal running until 2022 - Liverpool are in no position to be pushed around, and with the midfielder reportedly refusing to force through a move to the Nou Camp, it now looks likely that he will stay.

In what will be good news for Liverpool fans, Barcelona will now have to turn their attention elsewhere - with a huge void left by Neymar, £200m to spend and only a few weeks left to bring someone else in.

The club have been linked with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala as well as Coutinho - though both players have recently signed new contracts with their respective clubs. The Catalans now find themselves in a tricky position.