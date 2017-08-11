Man Utd Tipped to Make Serious Summer Move for Danny Rose Following Shock Interview

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose has reportedly emerged at the top of Jose Mourinho's wish-list at Manchester United in the wake of an interview in which he criticised Spurs' apparent lack of ambition in the transfer market.

United have been in the market for another winger after wrapping up deals for Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic so far, but Rose's controversial comments appear to have alerted the Old Trafford club to his potential availability.

With known contacts to Mourinho, Duncan Castles writes for the Daily Record that the United boss is searching for a player of 'Champions League quality' to become the new starting left-back.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The fact that Mourinho may operate with wing-backs more often this season after experimenting with such a system during pre-season is also said to be a consideration.

Castles notes that Rose has 'encouraged United's overtures', with few other options available on the market after Manchester City snagged Monaco's Benjamin Mendy in a world record deal.

Rose has been vaguely linked with United for over a year. But, according to the Manchester Evening News, it wasn't the intention to chase him this summer, rather to 'monitor' the England international over the course of the season before weighing up an approach in 2018.

It is said the only reason things have changed now is because of Rose's sensational interview.

United already have Daley Blind, Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian as options at left-back. Marcos Rojo, when fit, is another, while Ashley Young has largely been converted from his former flying winger days.

But with Darmian naturally a right-sided player and less of an attacking threat than most modern full-backs and Blind a versatile option who can, and has, covered a number of positions, it would appear to make sense that Mourinho and United spy a sudden opportunity with Rose.

Young was keen on leaving the club in January and may look to do so again once fully fit as he understandably chases more regular football ahead of the twilight years of his career.