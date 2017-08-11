Soccer

Manchester City's Imminent Signing Nicolas Freire Due to Be Sent Back Out on Loan Immediately

an hour ago

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Nicolas Freire from Argentinos Juniors for £500k.

The Mirror reports, that City have hijacked Rosario Central's bid for the defender, who is expected to sign on loan for Dutch club PEC Zwolle once the transfer is finalised. 

City have links with Zwolle manager John van't Schip as he has previously managed Melbourne City - one of City owner, Sheikh Mansour's teams. 

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Freire is a centre-back and has played 33 times, scoring one goal for Argentinos Juniors.


The 23-year-old marks a change from the usual candidate that Pep Guardiola is after, having spent £216m on just six players, Freire will be by far his cheapest signing. 

The defender's situation is similar to that of fellow new signing Douglas Luiz, who signed from Vasco da Gama for £10m - then was instantly sent out on loan to the newly promoted Spanish team Girona.    

The signing of the Argentine is perhaps not the centre-back that City fans were after and will hope that Guardiola has other, more well known defenders on his radar. 

