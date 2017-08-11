Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has accepted Danny Rose's apology after the left-back blasted the club's summer transfer window.

The England international has been criticised after telling the Spurs hierarchy not to sign "players you have to Google" in an interview with the Sun and has since apologised for his comments.

While Rose has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea since his revealing his candid views, Spurs boss Pochettino has accepted Rose's apology and insists the former Leeds youngster remains a big part of his plans.

He told Sky Sports: "It was good for him to apologise. Now we move on. The player is calm and we are calm. I forgive him and now we move on.

"Last summer he signed a five-year contract. It's not a problem for myself. He's our player. He needs to become fit as quickly as possible. Of course [he has a future]. Nothing has changed in my vision or perception of him. The moment he apologised we moved on and it was the past."

Rose has become a vital part of Tottenham's side, being voted into the PFA Team of the Year for the 2016/17 season despite making just 18 Premier League appearances, scoring twice.

Rose's former full-back partner Kyle Walker has departed north London for Manchester City for £50m and Tottenham would likely demand a similar fee for Rose should they decide to sell the 27-year-old.

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle on Sunday.