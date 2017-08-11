Tony Pulis Signs West Brom Contract Extension Through to June 2019

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has agreed a 12 month contract extension that will keep him in charge at The Hawthorns for another year until June 2019.





"I'm delighted to extend my contract because it continues the stability within the club which is essential for its progress," Pulis told WBA.co.uk.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I've said all along that we are in a building phase which requires a step by step process. I think we've seen an improvement all across the club in recent seasons and we must continue that in what is such a tough, tough league.

"Having spoken to John [Williams, Chairman] at great length over the summer, we know this club has a direction it needs to follow and we are determined to do that."

Pulis guided the Baggies to a 10th place Premier League finish last season, their highest since back-to-back top half finishes in 2011/12 and 2012/13. But despite looking up, the Welshman is also still looking behind as he knows the threat of relegation can appear out of nowhere.

"We can never underestimate just how important it is to keep our place in a league that is now the most famous and the most followed in the world," Pulis explained.

"Neither can we underestimate how difficult that is. You only have to look at the Championship in recent years to remind yourself how many clubs have fallen through the hoop and how many sets of supporters would love to be where we are now.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

"We must never take that for granted and continue to commit every ounce of our energy to keeping our club in the division every club in the country wants to be in."