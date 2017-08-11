Soccer

Twitter Descends into Complete & Utter Chaos After Crazy Half Hour of Philippe Coutinho Saga

2 hours ago

What is going on?! 

Friday morning has seen Liverpool release a statement claiming that Philippe Coutinho won't leave the club this summer...followed by reports of the Brazilian handing in a transfer request...followed by more reports claiming that the 25-year-old hasn't...followed once more by a 'family member' saying he wants out of the club.

And breathe. It was an intense half an hour of not knowing what on Earth was really happening.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

What's always great about these kind of situations is that social media always delivers a bit of brilliance in the aftermath. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the utter madness currently ongoing in Merseyside:

