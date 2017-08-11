Twitter Descends into Complete & Utter Chaos After Crazy Half Hour of Philippe Coutinho Saga

What is going on?!

Friday morning has seen Liverpool release a statement claiming that Philippe Coutinho won't leave the club this summer...followed by reports of the Brazilian handing in a transfer request...followed by more reports claiming that the 25-year-old hasn't...followed once more by a 'family member' saying he wants out of the club.

And breathe. It was an intense half an hour of not knowing what on Earth was really happening.

What's always great about these kind of situations is that social media always delivers a bit of brilliance in the aftermath.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the utter madness currently ongoing in Merseyside: