Franck Ribery was in a playful mood during Bayern Munich's DFB Cup first round tie against Chemnitzer.

It was a very one sided affair, although Bayern only managed one goal in the first half. Robert Lewandowski's goal separated the sides at half-time, before a goal fest followed in the second half.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Just six minutes after half-time, Kingsley Coman double Bayern's advantage, and soon after it became three thanks to Lewandowski getting his second goal of the game on the hour-mark. The Bayern players were enjoying themselves, none more than Ribery.

Bayern won a free-kick on the edge of the box in the 79th minute, and whilst the players stood over the ball, Ribery can clearly be seen untying the shoelaces of referee Bibiana Steinhaus!

Steinhaus saw the funny side of it and was seen laughing with the Frenchman prior to the kick being taken. Once the laughter died down there was only a small matter that had to be attended too....the free-kick.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Ribery himself stepped up to take it, and managed to get the ball up and over the wall, leaving the Chemnitzer goalkeeper with no chance of saving it to give Bayern a 4-0 lead.

The Bavarian side proceeded to add one more goal through Mats Hummels to round off a very impressive 5-0 win.

With 76% possession and 27 shots - 22 of which were on target - Bayern were never threatened and advance onto the next round with the greatest of ease.