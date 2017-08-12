VIDEO: Frank Lampard Has Arsenal and Liverpool to Miss Out on Champions League in Top 6 Prediction

Chelsea legend and new BT Sport pundit Frank Lampard has bet against Arsenal and Liverpool to reach the Champions League places this season, according to the Daily Star.

Speaking to coveted fan channel Arsenal Fan TV, Lampard felt confident that his former side could retain the title this season, despite losing star striker Diego Costa. Lampard also went on to talk about the future of Alexis Sánchez at Arsenal, as well as the impact new club record signing Alexandre Lacazette.

"I think they’re going to sign a couple of players and I think as long as Hazard gets fit and firing," Lampard said about his former side. "They have the best set-up. They’re organised. The back three are brilliant and defend better than anyone."





The 39-year-old registered 106 international appearances for Englan throughout his career, scoring 29 goals.

Having spent the early part of his career at West Ham, Lampard went on to make an incredible 631 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 209 goals while assisting 150. Lampard featuredfor Manchester City before finishing his career at New York City FC, where he was involved in 19 goals in 31 games.