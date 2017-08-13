Lazio Sensation Keita Balde Takes to Twitter to Post Good News for West Ham and Spurs

West Ham and Tottenham have both received a boost in their pursuit of Lazio forward Keita Balde, with the star striker a reported transfer target for both.

So both clubs will be delighted that the 22-year-old took to his official Twitter account to express his frustrations at being left out of his side's Super Cup squad. He wrote:

"The lack of a call-up for the Super Cup Final has profoundly hurt me. It is the first important match of the season, for which I had prepared and was ready for action.





"The decision made by the club, which evidently had nothing to do with purely sporting criteria, puts me in a psychologically uncomfortable position and right now I don't know how to evaluate the consequences of that."

This statement will surely only increase both clubs' desire to get him, especially Spurs who are in desperate need of strengthening, particularly in forward areas, with another option to Harry Kane vital for the Lilywhites if they are going to push for their first league title since 1961.

West Ham on the other hand have already purchased some quality additions with the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez amongst the recent recruits, so they might not be so desperate to go all out for Keita Balde.

Blade is still only 22 and scored 16 goals in 31 league appearances last year. It is reported that his fee will be in the region of £30m.