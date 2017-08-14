Soccer

Nemanja Matic Explains Why He'll Be at Manchester United for a Long Time

Manchester United's latest signing Nemanja Matic has thanked his new teammates for welcoming him to the club, and has admitted that he feels like he will be a United player for a long time.

Matic arrived into Manchester from Chelsea carrying a £40m fee, and has so far impressed in his time in a Red Devils shirt - particularly in the club's dominating 4-0 win over West Ham. And now, Matic has thanked those who have let him get settled into the squad so quickly:

“Thanks to the guys, they have accepted me from my first day and I feel their support,” He told MUTV.

“Thanks to them, I feel very comfortable and I feel like I will be here a long time. They have helped me, and I am happy if I give them something back, and that I helped us to win.

Discussing Sunday's match, Matic seems to be revelling in the pressure that playing for such a big club brings:

“We played good football, and I think our supporters enjoyed it as well. It’s good to start well with three points, the season is long but we have to collect a lot of points and we’ve had a good start.

“It was great [to play at Old Trafford], when you wear that [United] shirt you feel some kind of pressure because this is a big club, but that’s why we are here.

“We know that it’s a big responsibility to play for Manchester United and I’m happy that we have started well and that I hope we continue like this - I’m sure this group can do good things.”

United's next game comes in South Wales, as they travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea.

