Soccer

No Party for Jamie Vardy as Foxes Striker Punches a Wall Following Defeat to Arsenal

37 minutes ago

Since Leicester City gained promotion to the Premier League, their star striker has divided opinion with fans in the top flight. 

Jamie Vardy, who scored 24 league goals in the Foxes title winning campaign, has found himself in the headlines again after taking his anger out on a wall inside the Emirates Stadium, according to the Mirror.

Vardy started the new season in fantastic style on Friday, twice putting Leicester City in front against Arsenal either side of half time. Despite the 30-year-old's brace, Leicester lost the game 4-3 thanks to a late goal from substitute Olivier Giroud.

The Foxes have had little joy against Arsenal in recent years, with the Gunners the only side able to claim all six points during Leicester's title winning campaign.

Although Vardy was still visibly disgruntled, the England international refrained from attacking any more of the Arsenal infrastructure during his post match interview with Sky.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"This has happened to us the last three seasons here," Vardy said. "We put ourselves in a commanding position and a few lapses in concentration have cost us."


The Englishman has found himself in hot water a number of times since emerging in the Premier League, most notably with his alleged racist comments last year.

Although Vardy is far from the most popular figure in football, the 30-year-old has one of the most unique chants in football and it was heard throughout England's involvement in the European championships last summer.

