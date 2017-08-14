Pochettino Admits 'We Need to Sign Some Players' Despite Impressive Opening Win at Newcastle

Following Tottenham's 2-0 away win at Newcastle, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was in high spirits despite a lack of signings, but showed his intent with his post-game comments. Having not bought anyone in this window, not just fans, but the manager finds himself left wanting:

"We need to sign some players before the end of the transfer window. It’s important to improve the squad, create competition between us. The balance is most important because we need new players to bring some energy to the team to challenge our best players, that’s always important."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

What Pochettino is alluding to is not signing players for the sake of it, but fusing them within the squad so as not to disrupt the strong team cohesion he has built up at Spurs. Pochettino also had high praise for Dele Alli, given the controversy with Shelvey's dismissal and also contributing with a goal, saying:





"He was calm, it was important because if you remember last season we talked about that, how we need to behave, improve and learn. He is so mature now and accepts what can happen on the pitch. I think then he scored, a great goal and I’m very happy. He needs to improve but he is coming."

Mauricio Pochettino patiently waits for his players to give them a hug, love that embrace with KWP. ❤️ #COYS#THFCpic.twitter.com/g6p64f1Eu4 — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) August 13, 2017

Youngster Kyle Walker-Peters made his Premier League debut, and thoroughly impressed showing defensive solidarity and maturity on the ball. At just 20 years of age, Spurs have a real prospect on their hands, Pochettino agrees:

"He fully deserved to be nominated man of the match. He was so calm. Very happy with him and his interview, to play in the way that he played showed great maturity.His speech after the game with his trophy, he was so proud. I think it was a fantastic moment and I’m sure he will remember it forever."

Pochettino's focus remained on the task ahead, not looking to get carried away after a single good performance.

"We have ten months ahead, have four competitions, we will need a lot of energy, more competition, more quality and to help the team and keep the level that we want."