Respected Pundit Guillem Balague Claims Coutinho Will Try 'Whatever it Takes' to Join Barcelona

Last Friday mass hysteria took hold regarding Philippe Coutinho, with the Brazilian issuing a formal transfer request on the eve of Liverpool's new Premier League campaign, despite it being announced, via a statement on the club's website, that Coutinho would not be sold this summer.

Coutinho missed Liverpool's league opened against Watford with a back injury, although the 25-year-old has still reported to Melwood for training every day.

Amidst all the speculation surrounding Philippe Coutinho as he tries to push through a highly coveted move to Barcelona, Spanish Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague has taken to Twitter offering an update to the ongoing situation.

1. Coutinho will keep trying 'whatever it takes' to go to Barcelona. But Liverpool insist: he is NOT for sale. LFC have no plans to meet FCB pic.twitter.com/iuytCzxfPT — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 14, 2017

Balague said: "Coutinho will keep trying 'whatever it takes' to go to Barcelona. But Liverpool insist he is not for sale. Liverpool have no plans to meet Barcelona.





"Coutinho's transfer request does not change, at this point, the 'definitive stance' of [Liverpool]. They do not want to get rid of him."





Balague went on to speak on the Liverpool managers comments regarding the situation, saying: "[Jurgen] Klopp's words [were] interpreted as him resigned to lose him, but he's actually confirming that he is not for sale. Not everybody wants to listen."

Liverpool are set to face Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday 15th August, with the squad travelling to Germany this morning and Coutinho being a notable absentee from the trip.