Championship Roundup: Cardiff Retain Top Spot & Ipswich Win 7-Goal Thriller at the Den

Table topping Cardiff City entered their match against Sheffield United with the intention of staying put at the summit of the Championship table, and after going into the break 1-0 up thanks to Sean Morrison header just before the whistle the Bluebirds were in good stead to do so.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing continued Cardiff's dominance in the game making it two to the Welsh club ten minutes into the second half and with both sides pushing for more, the scoreboard stayed locked as it was - a 2-0 win against the Blades and a third successive victory for Neil Warnock's men, who are indeed still perched in 1st position.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The tie at the KCOM Stadium between Hull City and Wolverhampton Wanderers was billed to be a blockbuster and Wolves went ahead in through an arrowed effort from club record signing Ruben Neves early on, although Tigers' captain Michael Dawson levelled it up midway through the half with a header following a scramble in the box. But Wolves regained their lead in the 43rd minute through Diego Jota, who made it 2-1 to the visitors.

Nouha Dicko wrapped it up for Wolves, making it 3-1, although Hull's David Meyler did grab a late consolation from the spot in the 98th minute. 3-2 Wolves, who still trail Cardiff on goal difference.

Fulham struck the post through Ibrahima Cisse and Leeds United's Chris Wood had a one-on-one effort thwarted by David Button in the first half. A catalogue of opportunities in the second went wanting and it ended 0-0, a third straight draw for the Cottagers.

Middlesbrough were in need of a goal and found it through £15m signing Britt Assombalonga from a tight angle in the penalty area vs Burton Albion and the former Forest striker nabbed a second in the 60th minute, meaning that Boro walked away victorious with a 2-0 scalp against the ten men of Burton, who lost Hope Akpan through a straight red card.

Honours were even between Reading and Aston Villa at the interval at the Madejski, but Glenn Whelan scored an own goal for Villa after the restart and Modou Barrow scored the second for Reading in the 55th, condemning Villa to yet another loss this season, despite Conor Hourihane's late strike for Steve Bruce's struggling fold. 2-1 Reading.

With neither side notching an opener at Pride Park, Derby County and Preston North End's second half needed a goal to settle the nerves. The Rams found it via the penalty spot through Matej Vydra, who dispatched the ball into the bottom left corner, a definitive spot-kick which handed Derby a 1-0 win.

Matty Pearson opened the proceeding's scoring in the fourth minute for Barnsley, but Nottingham Forest's Darryl Murphy bagged an instinctive header to claw the score back to 1-1 at Oakwell. Ryan Hedges snatched a goal early in the second half, and his effort ultimately meant that Barnsley claimed a 2-1 win.

The opening 45 minutes at St. Andrews gifted no goals for either Birmingham City or Bolton Wanderers and it stayed that way throughout the game, ending in a drab 0-0 draw with not much to shout about.

Brentford, despite being at home, could not stop Bristol City's Josh Brownhill from rifling an effort into the back of the net in the 5th minute. Ollie Watkins notched a leveller for the Bees in the 56th and Neal Maupay gave the home side the lead with a rasping effort from the edge of the box with 13 minutes to go. But, at the death, Bobby Reid grabbed a goal to level the scores at 2-2, the end result in the tie.

It didn't take long at all for Jed Wallace to ripple the net for Millwall, who beat the keeper in the 1st minute in a goal laden tie, but Ipswich Town's Joe Garner stunted their lead to make it 1-1 in the 4th. Martyn Waghorn then made it 2-1 to the Tractor Boys in the 34th minute, however Millwall's Aiden O'Brien dragged the tie level once with a quick response in the 36th minute. Waghorn scored his second in first half stoppage time to make it 3-2.

Tom Elliot's poke at the back stick made it 3-3 with ten minutes to go, but Jordan Spence stole the 3 points for Ipswich after a stooping header following a looping cross from a free-kick before the final whistle. 4-3 to the away side, who also have maximum points so far this term.