Derby Complete Capture of Leicester Forward Tom Lawrence for Undisclosed Fee

Derby County have announced the signing of Leicester City's Tom Lawrence for an undisclosed fee.

The Championship side won the race to acquire the talented forward's signature, and he has penned a long-term deal with the Rams to become the club's fourth signing of the summer according to their official website.

Lawrence managed to make just four first-team appearances for Leicester during his three-year spell with the Foxes, and will no doubt be happy to finally land himself a new permanent club after a few spells out on loan.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped by Wales' senior national side six times, bagged 11 goals and 11 assists in 36 games whilst on loan at Ipswich Town last term, but the Tractor Boys stated back in April that there would be "no chance" of securing his signature permanently.

That lack of confidence allowed Derby to swoop for the former Manchester United youth academy product, and Lawrence could be in line to make his bow for Gary Rowett's men in Saturday's away fixture at Bolton Wanderers.

Lawrence was sent out on loan to Carlisle United and Yeovil Town in November 2013 and January 2014 respectively when he was part of United's Under-23 set up and, after turning out once for the Red Devils' first-team, completed a £1m move to Leicester in September 2014.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

First-team opportunities proved to be elusive at the King Power stadium too, however, and Lawrence was also shipped off temporarily to Rotherham, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Ipswich during his time with the Foxes.

It was with Mick McCarthy's men last season that he finally found his feet in professional football, and Derby have opted to strike while the iron is hot and see off any possible competition for Lawrence by snapping him up ahead of transfer deadline day.

Lawrence was also the recipient of the Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and Goal of the Season accolades at Ipswich's End of Season Awards ceremony in May.

Lawrence joins Tom Huddlestone, Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom in becoming permanent additions to Rowett's squad as the Rams plot a course for the Premier League this season.

