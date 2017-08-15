Report: Messi Tried to Convince Neymar to Stay: 'I'll Get You the Ballon d'Or!'
Lionel Messi did his level best to try and convince Neymar to remain a Barcelona player, and even told him he'd make him a Ballon d'Or.
The Brazilian superstar stunned the footballing world by completing a switch to Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks ago for the value of his buy-out clause of £198m.
He did so in order to give himself the best chance of becoming the world's best player, and was reported to have felt uncomfortable in teammate Messi's shadow.
A report from Sport has now revealed that the Argentine genius actually tried to persuade Neymar to stay at the Nou Camp with a promise to help him become the greatest.
Apparently Messi, along with fellow South American Luis Suarez, met with the 25-year-old on the eve of Barca's clash with Juventus in the International Champions Cup, and Messi offered to aid Neymar in his quest for individual honours.
It is no secret that the former Santos prospect wants to win a Ballon d'Or and apparently Messi said 'What do you want? You want to win the Ballon d’Or? I’ll get you the Ballon d’Or' in a desperate bid to get him to stay. He also tried remind Neymar of a particular match in which Neymar shone for the Blaugrana, seemingly in a bid to massage the player's ego.
It fell on deaf ears though, and Neymar is now a PSG player, where he will attempt to achieve greatness.