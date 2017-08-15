Leeds Closing in on Hamburg Hitman as Chris Wood's Future Appears in Question

Championship promotion hopeful's Leeds United are closing in on a deal for Hamburg forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga, as fan favourite Chris Wood continues to be linked with a move away.

As reported by the Daily Star, boss Thomas Christiansen views Lasogga as a player who can beef-up his attacking options and ease the work-load on the £20m-rated Wood, rather than acting as a direct replacement.

The German has found himself frozen out at Hamburg, and is viewed as the clubs fifth choice forward heading into the new season having only scored one Bundesliga goal in the last campaign.





Indeed, he was left out of the squad for Sunday’s German Cup defeat against Osnabruck, and is now Hamburg’s fifth choice striker, and could be available for a cut price £1.5m in the coming weeks.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

New Zealand international Wood, meanwhile, is a target for Premier League rivals Stoke, Southampton, Swansea, Burnley, West Brom and Brighton.

The Clarets have already had a £12m bid rejected earlier in the summer, with Christiansen insisting Wood, who bagged 30 goals for the Whites last season, will not be on the move this summer.