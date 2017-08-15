Man Utd Target and Monaco Midfielder Fabinho Wants to Join Ligue 1 Rivals PSG

Monaco midfielder Fabinho wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, despite interest from Manchester United.

United have been tracking the Brazil international for most of the summer transfer window, although their signing of former Chelsea star Nemanja Matic has cast doubt on whether they will continue to pursue a deal.

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

RMC Sport believe Fabinho has already agreed terms with PSG and the transfer remains a priority for Unai Emery's side, who recently splashed out £200m on former Barcelona forward Neymar.

A bid of €40m has already been rejected by Monaco, who are eager not to lose any more first-team stars after seeing midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, full-back Benjamin Mendy and winger Bernardo Silva all leave for the Premier League.

Monaco want at least €60m for the 23-year-old, who contributed nine goals and an assist last season and has started both of Les Monegasques' Ligue 1 matches this season, a 3-2 victory over Toulouse and a 4-1 triumph against Dijon.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Another offer from PSG is expected within the next few days, with Fabinho remaining hopeful that a deal can be done between the two clubs to allow the midfielder to join the Parc des Princes side.





Fabinho had been a target for Manchester United, who got their Premier League campaign off to the best possible start at the weekend with a 4-0 victory over West Ham, with new signing Romelu Lukaku bagging a brace and Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba also getting on the scoresheet.





Fabinho joined Monaco from Portuguese side Rio Ave in 2015 after a successful loan spell and helped the club win the Ligue 1 title last season.