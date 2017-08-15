New FIFA 18 Career Mode Features Revealed Which Will Change the Game Forever

Career mode fanatics have been waiting impatiently for much needed updates to their beloved feature on FIFA.

With the FIFA 18 beta released earlier this month it has been revealed that the prayers of career mode users have been answered and a whole new range of features are set to vastly improve the game which will be released on September 29th.

Game players can now experience every aspect of the real transfer market world from disloyal players to money-hungry agents through 3D player meetings.

Buying Dybala on Fifa 18 career mode looks so real pic.twitter.com/XcQ0GwysbK — dave (@Azpiiii) August 10, 2017

FIFA 17 often left game players perplexed as their star striker announced his plans to leave the club, despite starting every game and finishing as top goalscorer.

Now you can talk all of this over with the added feature of face to face meetings.

Transfer negotiations can also be carried out with this realistic humanised feature, managers can 'tap up' players to join their team and persuade certain players to leave their clubs, similar to what we have seen during this summer transfer window

Career mode users can pull all the strings during the Interactive Transfer Negotiations,

just like Jose Mourinho talked Nemanja Matić into leaving Chelsea for Manchester United.

FIFA 18 career mode allows you to negotiate in person, add release clauses and include sell-on fees🔥



📸 | @TheRealDGTV pic.twitter.com/adzLgbCqV0 — FTS Football (@FromTStands) August 10, 2017

As an extension of the Interactive Transfer Negotiations users also have the option to deal with player agents.

Creating relationships with player representatives has become a huge part of the modern game and FIFA 18 will reflect this through long story dialogues with conversations between agents.



Therefore if done correctly you should find it easier to lure big name players to smaller clubs and negotiate down on wage demands with the right conversation choices.

FIFA 18 Career Mode - Transfer Deal hub video.mp4 #fifa18beta pic.twitter.com/8fXCtJCoH2 — 🦁 Owen 🦁 (@officialowen881) August 10, 2017

Lastly, breaking news presentations have been implemented into the new game and users have the opportunity to present their new signing(s) to the media.

Unfortunately it doesn't seem that unveilings of players can be made as humorous as clubs have done this summer... Maybe this is a good thing to stop the embarrassment that football transfers are becoming.

