Stoke City Enquire About Spurs Striker in Attempt to Bolster Forward Options

Stoke have enquired about a potential deal for Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen.

The Netherlands international struggled during his debut season in north London and was an unused substitute in Tottenham's opening Premier League fixture against Newcastle, where Dele Alli and Ben Davies scored in a 2-0 win for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Janssen managed just six goals in all competitions last season, with the majority of his efforts coming through penalties, and had to play second fiddle to first choice striker Harry Kane for much of the campaign.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth via the Daily Star, Stoke have identified Janssen as a potential transfer target this summer and have enquired about a possible deal for the 23-year-old.





Sheth said: "We understand they’ve made an enquiry for Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen.





"Tottenham not commenting on whether they are listening to offers for Janssen, and Stoke not commenting at all so far."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Sheth also claimed Stoke are eyeing up a deal for Jese Rodriguez, with the Spain international set to join the Potters after rejecting a move to Serie A side Fiorentina.

He added: "PSG forward Jese Rodriguez has been having a medical ahead of a loan move.

"Jese, once of Real Madrid, had verbally agreed to join Fiorentina, but lure of Premier League football has swung the deal Stoke’s way.

"We now await a formal announcement from both clubs."

Jese has struggled for form since leaving Real Madrid, managing just two goals for French giants PSG before leaving for Las Palmas on loan, scoring a further three La Liga strikes in 16 appearances for Manolo Marquez's side.