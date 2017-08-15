Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Step Up Recovery at Man Utd Training Ground as New Deal Edges Closer

2 hours ago

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to return to Manchester United's training ground over the next 24 hours as he continues his comeback from a long-term knee injury, and looks to earn himself a new contract at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a new deal at United over the next few months when his recovery from ligament damage is complete, despite the fact the club signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton over the summer as his long-term replacement. 

Ibrahimovic bagged 28 goals in all competitions last season as he helped United win both the League Cup and Europa League.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

And his return to the fold could come soon, as a United source told The Sun: “Zlatan will be coming back to resume his rehab from his knee operation very shortly. He’s been told to calm it down a bit, but that’s just not what he’s like, he’s so determined.

“Everyone is delighted with his progress, but want him to strike the right balance between rehab and recovery. He’s sure to come back to the club on a contract, and they want him fit and raring to go.”

Ibrahimovic isn't expected to return from injury until the new year, but he is believed to be ahead of schedule given the intense rehabilitation he has put himself through since injuring himself against Anderlecht in April. And Jose Mourinho confirmed last week that the club were in discussions with the player over a return.

He said: “We are discussing the possibility of him to stay with us. It was very clear from him that what he did last year was not enough for him.

“He wants more football at the highest level so we are having conversations and discussing the possibility of him staying for the second part of the season. He is injured, he needs time to recover. It’s not something that’s urgent, it’s not desperate to have it done or not.”

