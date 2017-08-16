Soccer

Arsenal Target Real Madrid Star in Potential Swap Deal for Unsettled Alexis Sanchez

an hour ago

Arsenal have reportedly made a sensational bid for France international Karim Benzema in exchange for their unsettled attacker Alexis Sanchez.

It is believed that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is considering his options in regard to his wantaway forward Sanchez. Benzema is currently valued at around £62m by Real Madrid. 

According to reports by Don Balon, Premier League rivals Manchester City have given up on their pursuit of Sanchez and the Gunners have now approached Madrid with a proposed swap deal for Benzema. 

Wenger is purportedly looking to swap like for like in an attempt to bolster his front-line. The north London club have already signed fellow countryman Alexandre Lacazette, and a deal for Benzema could provide the Gunners with a ferocious attack.

However, it is believed that Real coach Zinedine Zidane has rejected Arsenal's proposition as the powerful forward is seen as a key part of his project at Madrid. 

Despite boasting a fine goal-scoring record at Real, Benzema's position has always appeared under threat at the club, and should Real complete the signing of young star Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, Benzema may find his game time significantly limited.

So far the Gunners have only completed a £46m deal for Lacazette, and the free signing of Sead Kolasinac who was formerly of Schalke 04. It is thought that the club could also be readying themselves for departures before the end of the transfer window, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain purportedly in talks with rivals Chelsea.

Real have splashed out primarily on youth so far in the transfer window, with the club making deals for Vinicius Junior, Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos for a combined sum of £76.9m.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters