Arsenal Target Real Madrid Star in Potential Swap Deal for Unsettled Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal have reportedly made a sensational bid for France international Karim Benzema in exchange for their unsettled attacker Alexis Sanchez.

It is believed that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is considering his options in regard to his wantaway forward Sanchez. Benzema is currently valued at around £62m by Real Madrid.

According to reports by Don Balon, Premier League rivals Manchester City have given up on their pursuit of Sanchez and the Gunners have now approached Madrid with a proposed swap deal for Benzema.

Wenger is purportedly looking to swap like for like in an attempt to bolster his front-line. The north London club have already signed fellow countryman Alexandre Lacazette, and a deal for Benzema could provide the Gunners with a ferocious attack.

However, it is believed that Real coach Zinedine Zidane has rejected Arsenal's proposition as the powerful forward is seen as a key part of his project at Madrid.

Despite boasting a fine goal-scoring record at Real, Benzema's position has always appeared under threat at the club, and should Real complete the signing of young star Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, Benzema may find his game time significantly limited.

So far the Gunners have only completed a £46m deal for Lacazette, and the free signing of Sead Kolasinac who was formerly of Schalke 04. It is thought that the club could also be readying themselves for departures before the end of the transfer window, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain purportedly in talks with rivals Chelsea.

Real have splashed out primarily on youth so far in the transfer window, with the club making deals for Vinicius Junior, Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos for a combined sum of £76.9m.