Soccer

Brugge Winger Jose Izquierdo Set for Brighton Move After Being Granted Work Permit

29 minutes ago

Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion are poised to welcome winger Jose Izquierdo to their squad from Belgian side Brugge, with the player getting his application for a work permit approved.


That is according to Brugge's official website, through which a farewell and good luck message was directed at the player.

A statement on said website reads: "Today the work permit of Jose Izquierdo was approved. The transfer of the Golden Shoe winner to Premier League team Brighton & Hove Albion can therefore be finalized."


The 25-year-old Colombian spent the last three seasons with the Belgian Pro League outfit, a period during which he scored 38 goals. He is now set to join Brighton for a club record fee of £13.5m, having already passed his medical.


The only thing standing in the way of the transfer was a work permit hearing, and now that it has gone through, the unveiling is imminent.

