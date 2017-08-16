Confusion Reigns Over Dembele Barca Move as Reports Offer Conflicting Views on Transfer Saga

Ousmane Dembele's supposed move to Barcelona is at an impasse as conflicting reports in Spain and Germany report differing sides of the protracted saga.

Marca has reported that La Blaugrana have been scared off by Borussia Dortmund's €150m asking price and, even if they offered that amount, the Bundesliga club feel that it is too late to sign a replacement for their forward.

However, a different claim has been issued by Sport Bild, who have alleged that Dembele was seen speeding away from Dortmund's training base after packing bags and cases into his car - a surefire indication that he is set to leave the Westfalenstadion.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Dortmund have apparently told Dembele, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension for going AWOL from training on 7th August, that he would be welcomed back into the first-team fold if he apologised to the club and his team-mates for his behaviour.

That punishment came in the wake of mounting speculation that a switch to the Nou Camp was well and truly on, with the 20-year-old breaking club rules and not turning up to train with the senior squad as he tried to force through a transfer to Barcelona.

Barca making Coutinho & Dembele to go against their club is no news. They always do that — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) August 11, 2017

Dortmund suspended Dembele for a couple of days following that brazenly defiant act, and chose to extend that punishment until further notice after he went on strike.

Barcelona are mulling over a number of options as they continue to scour the transfer market for an immediate replacement for Neymar.

Ernesto Valverde's team have so far seen big money bids for Dembele and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho knocked back by Dortmund and the Premier League side, and may only be able to afford one or the other now.

Barca completed a £36.4m move for former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho on Monday and, despite still having around £160m burning a hole in their pocket from Neymar's sale to Paris Saint-Germain, will likely only land one of their two priority transfer targets before the window shuts on 1st September.

