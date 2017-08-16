Emre Can Says Liverpool Players Will 'Wish Coutinho the Best' if He Opts to Join Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has claimed that he and his teammates will "wish the best" for Philippe Coutinho if he opts to join Barcelona this summer.

The Brazilian has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Catalan club this summer, and last week handed in a transfer request.

And following Liverpool's 1-2 victory against Hoffenheim in their Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night, Can stressed that none of the players will begrudge Coutinho the transfer.

Emre Can: – But if (Coutinho) wants to go, then everybody wishes him the best.



“It’s no problem for us because nobody in the team speaks about this," Can told Viasat Football. "Of course, if Philippe stays with us, then everybody will be happy.

“In my eyes he’s one of the best players in the world. But if he goes, or if he wants to go, then everybody wishes him all the best and we have to go again.”

On the victory against Hoffenheim, Can added: “We knew it would be a difficult game, a tough game. You could see that today, Hoffenheim are a very strong side that want to play football.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

“But I think we did well today and we deserved to win. If someone said to us before the game that we’d win 2-1, then we’d have taken that.

“I think we did what the manager expected from us. We wanted to get the ball to our fast strikers and we did that quite well.

“We had a lot of opportunities to score and defensively we did well, we stayed together and we were quite difficult to play against I think.”