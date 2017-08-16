Everton Linked With Wantaway Anderlecht Star Leander Dendoncker But a Bid is Yet to Be Tabled

Premier League side Everton have recently been linked with a move for Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker but the club have yet to make an official offer.

Dendoncker has been a name on the lips of many clubs around England of late and according to Voetbal Nieuws, the defensive midfielder is hoping for a move to the Premier League but more specifically to Goodison Park to play for Ronald Koeman.

There was supposedly a deadline for a deal to be agreed which actually ended on August 15th but Anderlecht have changed their stance regarding the player more than once so it's believed that if a serious offer does come in, they would be willing to let him go.

Everton do seemingly have a good working relationship with the Belgian club following the loan of Henry Onyekuru earlier this summer. With Onyekuru moving to Anderlecht on loan, they could return the favour to Ronald Koeman and allow Dendoncker to play in the Premier League - something the youngster clearly wants to do.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Anderlecht's director of football Herman Van Holsbeeck wants to keep Dendoncker at the club to develop his career but he insists that they will face trouble if a big enough offer is received.

Van Holsbeeck said: "We want to cherish him, but if a club is willing to pay between 25 and 35 million, we have a problem."

Dendoncker's agent, Christophe Henrotay also had something to say on the matter. He claims that his player wants a new challenge but Anderlecht want him to stay - they will continue to look for an agreement but it's proving to be difficult.





Henrotay said: "Anderlecht want to keep him, but the kid wants a new challenge. We’ll see if we can find an agreement with the club, but that seems difficult."