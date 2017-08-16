Soccer

Former Hammer Calls for Club Captain Mark Noble to be Dropped From Starting XI

29 minutes ago

Former West Ham man Leroy Rosenior has called for the Hammers' club captain, Mark Noble, to be dropped from the East London side's starting eleven, and believes his day is done as a first team regular. 

Claret and Hugh reports that Rosenior, who now works as a coach and a pundit, feels that the captain can no longer expect to be the first name on the teamsheet at the London Stadium, and has stated his desire to see Noble's number of appearances addressed by boss Slaven Bilic.

Speaking to the 'Totally Football Show' podcast, Rosenior said: “No disrespect for Mark Noble, but they’ve bought all these players, and how is he still in the team?

"I love Mark Noble, and he’s West Ham through and through, but they’ve bought players of good quality and spent big money. He shouldn’t still be in the side.”

Noble's days in the Hammers' starting lineup could well be numbered, following the potential arrival of William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon in what would surely be a club-record signing should they pull it off. 

Irrespective of Carvalho potentially joining, Noble's place may be under threat from an unexpected figure in youth player Declan Rice. The 18-year-old was substituted on in Noble's place at Old Trafford in the 4-0 opening day defeat, and put on an impressive, tidy display which called for some Irons' fans to declare him the heir to Noble's throne at West Ham.

Of course, having come through the club's academy himself, and going on to captain his boyhood club through thick and thin, Noble should remain a respected member of the side, but sentiment can only go so far in football. If the Hammers want to progress, they will have to think about moving Noble on in the very near future.

