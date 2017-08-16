Soccer

Ilkay Gundogan Returns to Man City Team in Girona Friendly After Long-Term Injury

an hour ago

Ilkay Gundogan returned to the Manchester City team that played against Girona in Tuesday night's friendly after an eight month absence through injury.

Sky Sports have reported that the German midfielder could now be set to make his Premier League comeback in Monday night's game against Everton.

Gundongan, who picked up a serious injury in September last year, replaced Phil Foden after 71 minutes in the 1-0 defeat against the Catalan side.

Since joining City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20m fee last summer, the 26-year-old has been restricted to just 15 appearances for the club.

Gundogan told the BBC last month that suffering a third major injury of his career was 'heavy mentally.'

"It is heavy mentally to accept that," he said. "It is really hard always to fall and fight your way back. You feel good and feel ready, then you get the next kick.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"The worst part is behind me now. I want to feel ready when I am fully back. I want to feel safe and confident. I don't mind if it is two weeks or six."

Pep Guardiola used the friendly against Girona to assess his squad and give opportunities to players on the periphery.

Full-back Kyle Walker did not travel with the squad after his efforts in Saturday's 2-0 win against Brighton, as Guardiola made nine changes from the opening Premier League game.

New left-back Benjamin Mendy was not yet ready to make an appearance having only recently returned to training after injury, while Yaya Toure captained the side.

