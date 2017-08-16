Man Utd's Paul Pogba Expresses His Huge Relief Following Neymar's Record-Breaking Move to PSG

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has expressed his relief after Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for a record breaking £198m.

Pogba joined United 12 months ago for what was then the world-record transfer fee of £89m. Since Neymar moved to PSG earlier this month and shattered the record, Pogba has been able to concentrate on his football rather than the fee he moved for and according to the Daily Mail, he claims it is a huge weight off his shoulders.

Pogba said: "Last season, the first question from everyone was always all about the price tag. Now everyone is asking about the football. That tells you everything."

Paul Pogba happy to focus on football rather than fees after Neymar replaces him as football's most expensive star https://t.co/nfyImLgJy0 pic.twitter.com/G5MNIFPRyB — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 15, 2017

He added: "I am always confident. I always give my best and now it is my second season. I know more about the Premier League and I adapt more with the team."





The French international left Manchester United in 2013 when he joined Juventus as a teenager. The 24-year-old claims he was just a boy during his first spell at Old Trafford but has since returned from Italy as a man.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He said: "My dream was to play and when I finished I always felt like I had missed something at Manchester United because I wasn't a first XI player for them. Now I'm back and happy to be back. I grew up a lot in Italy and I have come back as a man."

For the whole of last season, Pogba's first back in the Premier League, it was clear he had something in the back of his mind with some disappointing performances considering he was the most expensive player in football. Now, he clearly feels the pressure lifted and can focus on what's important to the team and their future success.