Soccer

Paul Pogba Explains How Nemanja Matic's Arrival Has Changed His Playing Style

an hour ago

Paul Pogba has explained how the signing of Nemanja Matic has allowed him to change his playing style from his first season at Manchester United, saying that he has been freed up to attack more by the Serbian's presence. 

Quoted by the Evening Standard this week, the Frenchman - who scored in United first Premier League game of the season against West Ham on the weekend - hailed the team's unity coming into the new campaign. 

"Against West Ham, Matic was starting behind and I could worry more about attacking. I feel good playing that way, but it depends on what the manager wants,” he said.

"I’m always confident. I always give my best and I know more about the Premier League and I’ve adapted more with the team. When you know the team more, you know how to play alongside them. You get on better. You just get a different feeling. You could see against West Ham, everybody was getting along well and playing for each other."

Jose Mourinho has also spoken on Matic's arrival since the deal went through at the end of last month - admitting some surprise that the deal was allowed to go through. He said: "Only thing I know is that, of course, with Chelsea money, I brought him to Stamford Bridge because I thought he was a player with special qualities. And since I left, I always thought he could be a perfect player for us.

"But I didn't disturb him, I didn't disturb Chelsea. I never thought it was possible unless something special was happening, and it looked like something was happening because his agent told me, 'You can have him; you just have to pay.' So, we have him and we are very happy with that. He is a player that our team needs."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters